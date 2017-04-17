Polkas not included in future for former Kuzman's

Polkas will be be a thing of the past when the former Kuzman's bar and dance hall opens under a new name in Girard.

Once a haven for live polka music and dancing along Route 422, Kuzman's closed earlier this year following the death of Helen Kuzman, who with her husband John operated the entertainment spot for five decades.

Rand Fusselman got the keys to the building in March.

He tells 21 News that he is changing the name to Rolling Mills, which was the name of the first steel mill that opened in Girard in 1843.

Fusselman says he is moving away from the polka theme and getting more into rock and country music.

Right now the bar is undergoing renovation and maybe open within the next month.

The pool table is being removed for more seating for serving customers breakfast, lunch, and dinner.