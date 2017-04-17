Report: Agencies assist $1 billion investment in Valley business ventures

Private companies invested more than $1 billion in the Valley last year with the help of regional economic development agencies, according to data compiled by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber and its economic development partners.

The 2016 Economic Development Report Card, released on Monday, states that 111 projects resulted in $1,092,613,252 invested, 1,253 new jobs and another 3,092 retained jobs.

That's up from 2015, when 78 projects resulted in nearly $93 million of investment and 1,006 new jobs.

The Regional Chamber, in partnership with 15 other agencies, gathers data on economic development investment in the Valley annually.

The partners assist companies with investment, tax incentives, loans, project coordination, grant oversight, technical advisement, property development and other services.

Each individual agency provides investments to attract, retain or expand businesses, bringing in new jobs and helping to keep existing jobs, according to the chamber.

“We consider the Report Card to be an effective method of reporting back to our constituency and stockholders the efficacy of our collective economic development efforts,” said Michael Conway, executive director of the Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corporation.

The State of Ohio’s investments did not mirror the Valley's numbers last year.

JobsOhio reported a down year in 2016 compared to 2015, statewide, with about $2 billion less in investment and 3,000 fewer jobs.

The $900 million Lordstown Energy Center in Trumbull County was the largest project announced in the 18 counties that comprise northeast Ohio last year.

The Chamber itself exceeded its 2015 investment number by more than $961 million.

Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of Economic Development at the Regional Chamber, said that in addition to the ED report card’s being used to inform the local community, regional partners and site consultants of our efforts and results, the piece is also shared with companies looking to locate in the Youngstown-Warren region.

“The companies considering an investment here are always interested in learning more about the local economy and investments made by other firms. The report card is always well-received,” she noted.

The complete Report Card may be read here