Youngstown mayoral candidates debate for Vindicator endorsement

In the race for Youngstown Mayor, John McNally and his challenger Jamael Tito Brown squared off in a debate sponsored by our print partner, The Vindicator.

This is the first time The Vindicator has hosted a mayoral debate as part of it's endorsement process.

Editorial Writer and Columnist Betram De Souza tells 21 News the most serious issue to be considered is Mayor John McNally's four misdemeanor criminal convictions from the Oak Hill case.

It's a criminal record Mayor McNally didn't have when he ran for Mayor the first time.

Mayor McNally has this to say about the misdemeanor convictions, "I really don't think as a whole that the city electors are focused on Oak Hill, some folks didn't even understand what Oak Hill is about, some folks don't even know where Oak Hill is. They just know it's something floating out there. I've paid my fines, I've paid my costs, I've done my community service. I've done what I told the court I'd do to atone for those mistakes."

When McNally and Brown squared off against each other four years ago McNally defeated Brown by just 142 votes and was named Youngstown's Mayor.

Now with just two weeks to go until the primary election they're facing off again for The Vindicator's endorsement.

The Vindicator panel spent at least 20 minutes on the issue of "public trust."

That includes how more than two dozen water department workers were criminally charged by the state, sentenced and then punished by the City of Youngstown over failing to finish a certification class and getting raises they were not entitled to.

Mayor McNally demoted all but one of the water employees and cut their pay. He also made them take a business ethics class. Part of their punishment through the courts was paying restitution to the city.

"I was not going to remove 26 workers which is about one-third of my water department staff for the violations. They're paying a personal price, they're paying a professional price and they should," Mayor McNally said.

But mayoral candidate Brown questions if the punishment was harsh enough, and wonders what training they were missing out on.

"If they were getting some training that would affect our water what was that? Because our water is our future. We don't want another Flint, Michigan in Youngstown, Ohio," Brown said.

However, Mayor McNally was quick to correct candidate Brown saying the Youngstown Water Department employees he's talking about do not treat the water. They fix pipes and dig trenches. McNally went on to say that Brown needs to question the instructor Anthony Vigorito about why he released the workers early from a class they were required to get a certain amount of hours in to become certified.

Brown said, "Well the citizens need to know I'm protecting their investment."

As part of the debate Mayor McNally says his police department has worked to make the city safer and crime is down 15 to 22%, police have also taken 750 illegal guns off the streets, the city is cleaner, his administration has resurfaced 194 residential roadways, they've demolished 1100 residential and commercial structures and made city hall more transparent to residents.

Brown says the first thing he would do if elected is pick his cabinet. Second is go out and find jobs for the people of Youngstown, "Liveable wage jobs. What I want to do is put a recruiting and marketing team together to go not just around the United State, but internationally to find jobs to bring back here to the City of Youngstown. People got to start working here in the City of Youngstown, and until that happens we won't move forward."

Mayor McNally tells 21 News, "I'm running for a second term because there's still a lot of work to be done, but I think we're turning the corner. Being out in the neighborhoods, knocking on doors, I'm pretty comfortable that citizens understand what my administration is trying to do in the city and our work isn't done, our work needs to continue, and that's why I ran for re-election."

Vindicator Editorial Writer and Columnist Bertram De Souza says the Vindicator's first ever Mayoral Debate will serve as the editorial board's endorsement interview.

"I and the other editorial writer Rick Logan, will sit down with the ownership of the newspaper and will discuss the race, we'll talk about the issues, obviously we'll review the whole forum today and see what was said. We've asked each of the candidates to fill out questionnaires which they've done extensively, so we'll study those," De Souza said.

DeSouza also tells 21 News that the big issue during this endorsement process will be Mayor McNally's guilty plea to four misdemeanor charges and whether or not that is a game changer.

"There are people in the community who think well he paid his dues, and he paid the price and that's old news and that's no longer relevant. But we have to look at the bigger picture we have to look at the future. And it's going to be an interesting discussion," De Souza said.

Vindicator General Manager Mark Brown and Publisher Betty Jagnow will ultimately make the decision.

The Vindicator's endorsement for Youngstown Mayor could be made as early as Sunday.