Shenango Valley Mall seeks new tenants amid store closures

Operators of the Shenango Valley Mall are looking for ways to replace the loss of yet another retailer.

Teen fashion retailer Rue 21 is closing four hundred stores nationwide and it's Hermitage location is on that list.

Two Shenango Valley Mall anchor stores recently closed their doors, Sears and Macy's. Then Fye Music store announced it was leaving last month.



None of it is good news for the mall but according to the Chamber of Commerce and the mall's leasing agent, plans are falling into place to unveil a new marketing campaign aimed to attract new retail and other businesses to those now vacant store spaces.

"We are not only just talking to some bigger names to get in business from outside this area, we are also talking to some businesses in the area about expanding or adding on where they can't expand on their property but open up a space inside our mall," said Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director, Sherris Moreira.

She says she can't give any details because of ongoing talks with potential clients.

One thing the mall does have going for it is J.C. Penny. While the anchor retailer isn't doing well in some parts of the nation, it's doing very well in Hermitage.

"Our Penny's is one of the top in sales in the nation. It does very well. So we are able to support our stores," said Moreira.

On the government side of things, Hermitage's City Manager, Gary Hinkson, says they want to offer the mall's owner and its land owner any assistance they can legally allow.

"There is potential for financial incentives that the city could coordinate depending on what the plans are and how they are intended to be implemented," said Hinkson.

So while it seems like there are more stores in the mall that are closed than are open, the Chamber says the area is still full of potential customers who still like to shop on foot and not online and it's their plan to use those kind of stats to get more businesses to set up shop in the county's only shopping mall.