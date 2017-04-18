Lynn, Cardinals end 3-game losing skid, edge Pirates 2-1

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Lance Lynn pitched seven shutout innings, Kolten Wong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals stopped a three-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Monday night.

The Cardinals, who had lost six of seven, are 4-9 and still have the worst record in the NL. Pittsburgh had won three in a row.

Lynn (1-1) allowed three hits and struck out five while walking one.

Seung-Hwan Oh worked around an RBI double by pinch hitter Gregory Polanco in the ninth to record the Cardinals' first save of the season. The last time it took St. Louis 13 games into a season to get a save was 1980, when Mark Littell closed out the Phillies at Veterans Stadium.

Ivan Nova (1-2) gave up five hits and no walks in eight innings while striking out three.

Wong led off the third with a home run that landed in the right field bullpen. Jose Martinez hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.