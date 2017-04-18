H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

H.S. Baseball  

Ursuline 6 Hubbard 9

Campbell 3 Newton Falls 6

Howland 4 Warren Harding 3

Liberty 0 LaBrae 10

Fitch 3 Poland 1

Lakeview 1 Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Canton Glen Oak 2 Niles 3


H.S. Softball

Columbiana 14 Lordstown 1

Canfield 13 Jefferson, West Va. 3

Poland 9 Fitch 10

East 0 Girard 18

Springfield 11 Hubbard 10

Champion 11 Brookfield 0

Liberty 3 LaBrae 13

Ashtabula Lakeside 0 Lakeview 16

