Rasile wins international three point contest

McDonald freshman Zach Rasile has added another trophy to his mantel, this one from Italy.

Rasile won the three-point contest at the Junior International World Championships.

According to his father and McDonald basketball coach Jeff Rasile, Zach knocked down about 18 three pointers in the competition.

The younger Rasile was selected as part of Team Ohio in the competition which featured teams from around the world.

Team Ohio captured the championship, 85-64 over Germany. In that game, Zach chipped in with six points.