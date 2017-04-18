Rasile wins international three point contest - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rasile wins international three point contest

Updated:

McDonald freshman Zach Rasile has added another trophy to his mantel, this one from Italy.  

Rasile won the three-point contest at the Junior International World Championships.  

According to his father and McDonald basketball coach Jeff Rasile, Zach knocked down about 18 three pointers in the competition.

The younger Rasile was selected as part of Team Ohio in the competition which featured teams from around the world.  

Team Ohio captured the championship, 85-64 over Germany.  In that game, Zach chipped in with six points.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms