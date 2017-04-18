Drug agents search Poland Township home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Drug agents search Poland Township home

Posted: Updated:
POLAND TWP., Ohio -

Another Poland Township home has been searched by members of the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force and township police.

Agents executed a search warrant at 4664 Kennedy Road Tuesday morning.

Inside they found a white powder and suspected marijuana. Tests will be conducted to positively identify the substances.

No one has been charged as the investigation continues.

Police and the task force searched a Clingan Road rental home last week.

Agents found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

No charges have been filed in connection with that search.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • At Windsor House, Cruze is part of rehab process

    At Windsor House, Cruze is part of rehab process

    This September, Windsor House will open its newest rehabilitation center in Canfield. One of the tools the staff will be using is a 2017 Chevy Cruze. 

    More >>

    This September, Windsor House will open its newest rehabilitation center in Canfield. One of the tools the staff will be using is a 2017 Chevy Cruze. 

    More >>

  • Valley golfers reacting to new LPGA dress code

    Valley golfers reacting to new LPGA dress code

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:17 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:17:22 GMT
    Many people dress for comfort but when you're working you sometimes have to dress professionally. That's part of the debate going on about the new LPGA dress code. Even local golf courses have dress codes, many require collared shirts. But new rules from the LPGA have sparked a debate within the golf community about what women should or shouldn't be wearing. How much can or can't a woman show during LPGA events?  According to the new LPGA dress code woman can't have plunging n...More >>
    Many people dress for comfort but when you're working you sometimes have to dress professionally. That's part of the debate going on about the new LPGA dress code. Even local golf courses have dress codes, many require collared shirts. But new rules from the LPGA have sparked a debate within the golf community about what women should or shouldn't be wearing. How much can or can't a woman show during LPGA events?  According to the new LPGA dress code woman can't have plunging n...More >>

  • Farrell man the focus of arson investigations in Sharon

    Farrell man the focus of arson investigations in Sharon

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-07-20 20:14:57 GMT
    The arrest of a Farrell man could be an important break in the lengthy investigation of a series of arson's that have plagued the city of Sharon this year. John Burns, 59,  made a late night court appearance following his arrest on Wednesday.  Authorities are working to determine if he may be connected to a string of 19 suspicious fires in Sharon this year. His arrest followed an arson incident overnight on Wednesday that was caught on camera. Authorities say it was se...More >>
    The arrest of a Farrell man could be an important break in the lengthy investigation of a series of arson's that have plagued the city of Sharon this year. John Burns, 59,  made a late night court appearance following his arrest on Wednesday.  Authorities are working to determine if he may be connected to a string of 19 suspicious fires in Sharon this year. His arrest followed an arson incident overnight on Wednesday that was caught on camera. Authorities say it was se...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms