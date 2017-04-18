Drug agents search Poland Township home

Another Poland Township home has been searched by members of the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force and township police.

Agents executed a search warrant at 4664 Kennedy Road Tuesday morning.

Inside they found a white powder and suspected marijuana. Tests will be conducted to positively identify the substances.

No one has been charged as the investigation continues.

Police and the task force searched a Clingan Road rental home last week.

Agents found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

No charges have been filed in connection with that search.