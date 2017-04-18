Obama to attend Steelers owner's funeral

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Former President Barack Obama will be among the mourners attending the funeral of Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney.

Tuesday's Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul Cathedral in the city's Oakland section.

Rooney served as ambassador to Ireland in the Obama administration.

There was a public viewing for family and fans on Monday at the PNC Champions Club at Heinz Field.

Rooney died Thursday at 84.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and seven of the couple's nine children.

The family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Rooney's alma mater, Duquesne University, or the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

