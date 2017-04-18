Turnpike construction could slow traffic in Mahoning County

The Ohio Turnpike’s 2017 construction season kicking off this week includes a couple of projects in Mahoning County.

The Commission says it expects to spend as much as $121.4 million on projects throughout northern Ohio.

Crews will be rehabilitating turnpike bridges over Kirk Road in Austintown, and ramps in the area of State Route 7 in Beaver Township.

The commission says travelers in those areas should expect periodic lane closures in the east and westbound lanes. There could be delays.

Workers will also replace the deck on the Garfield Road turnpike overpass in Springfield Township.

Drivers will encounter reduced speed limits and bi-dierectional traffic when the work begins.

Overall, the commission says drivers will experience 25% fewer construction projects on the turnpike this summer.