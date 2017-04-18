Arkansas vows to keep pushing for executions despite setback

Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
A golden retriever has a baby deer in his mouth and he's doing something amazing.More >>
A golden retriever has a baby deer in his mouth and he's doing something amazing.More >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Joe Biden's memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.".More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
Officials say a New Jersey beekeeper and his wife were hospitalized after the man's colony became aggressive and swarmed part of the town where the hive was located.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>
Police departments are increasingly throwing humor into their Facebook posts about suspects arrested for drunken driving, drug trafficking and other crimes.More >>