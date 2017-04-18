Boardman software company reports alleged extortion attempt

The owner of a Boardman software firm is telling police that he believes his company is the victim of what would amount to a $300,000 theft and extortion attempt by one of his former employees.

The police report was filed by John Jacobs, the owner of Intellitech Corporation, a company that develops computer software for use in jails around the country.

Jacobs says that an employee, who has since been terminated, walked off the job after having a difference of opinion with Jacobs.

Before leaving, the employee downloaded software from two jail systems, according to Jacobs.

Jacobs gave police a thumb drive he says contains recordings of phone conversations with the former worker admitting that he has control of the jail software, and wants his last $4,800 paycheck and a promise that Jacobs will not contest his application for unemployment.

According to the police report, Jacobs says he needs the software to collect $300,000 owed to the company.

In addition, Jacobs says it is possible for the former worker to take more software systems and he fears that the company could be the victim of future alleged extortion attempts.

Police have redacted the name of the former employee on the report obtained by 21 News.

No charges have been filed.