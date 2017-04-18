Sheriff investigates Berlin Township barn burglaries - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sheriff investigates Berlin Township barn burglaries

Posted:
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of burglaries at two barns in a Berlin Township neighborhood.

Both break-ins were reported on Monday by property owners on the 16000 block of Mock Road.

One resident tells deputies that someone forced open a barn door and took a shotgun and a rifle, as well as a chainsaw and other power tools.

The owner of a home across the street also reported that his barn had been broken into. He reported that two chainsaws were missing.

