Sheriff investigates Berlin Township barn burglaries

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department is investigating reports of burglaries at two barns in a Berlin Township neighborhood.

Both break-ins were reported on Monday by property owners on the 16000 block of Mock Road.

One resident tells deputies that someone forced open a barn door and took a shotgun and a rifle, as well as a chainsaw and other power tools.

The owner of a home across the street also reported that his barn had been broken into. He reported that two chainsaws were missing.