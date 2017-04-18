Facebook CEO sees augmented reality's future in the camera

President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care law

'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump says after GOP plan collapses

Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis

President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recess

Not dead yet: Trump exhorts Senate to pass Obamacare repeal

California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park

Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules

California farm region plagued by dirty air looks to Trump

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is heading to Massachusetts to tour a New Balance sneaker factory.

The US says a 4-month ban on laptops in the cabins of some planes heading for the US is over.

US says ban on laptops in airplane cabins has been lifted

The California Supreme Court says the state can take wayward children away from their parents even when they are doing their best to control the kids.

California parents trying to control kids can lose custody

O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once more as he pleads for his freedom before parole board.

'Juice' will be loose: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery

A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.

Chief: Death of Australian woman 'should not have happened'

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees the future of augmented reality in your smartphone camera, and not just in special goggles.

Facebook kicked off its annual conference for developers Tuesday with a speech by Zuckerberg, who outlined some augmented reality tools and features he envisions on Facebook. Augmented reality involves the project of computer-generated images into real-world surroundings.

Zuckerberg said new phone-based applications might include creating a three-dimensional scene from a single two-dimensional photo or splattering the walls of your house with colorful (virtual) art.

The Facebook founder also briefly addressed a tragedy that took place Monday, when a man posted video of a murder on Facebook. That raised questions about the company's ability to monitor gruesome material on its site.

Zuckerberg said Facebook has "a lot of work" to do.

