Adversity survivors recognized by Trumbull County Children Services

During an awards luncheon on Tuesday, the Trumbull County Children Services Board recognized several people within the community who've overcome adversity with their Rising Up and Moving on award.

For Cynthia Bingham, rising up and moving on hasn't always been easy. However, the way in which she has carried on after her son death is why she was recognized by Trumbull County Children Services.

"We believe that kids are best with families and are willing to go the extra mile to find families and keep kids together. It is probably one of the most heart warming stories we've had," said Tim Schaffner with Trumbull County Children Services.

It was two years after Cynthia's son Blake died, that she learned he had fathered a son. The baby, who was just two at the time, was in the custody of children services because of severe physical abuse. Unable to place baby Michael with his biological mother, who was addicted to heroin, children services found Cynthia after learning through a coroner's DNA sample that her son was in fact Michael's father.

"We weren't sure about it. We'll be honest. There was a lot of doubt," said Cynthia Bingham who is raising her grandson.

"It was a big change to not only her, but to an entire family taking on someone else's responsibilities that we had no idea about," said Michael's aunt Courtney Bingham.

Trumbull County Children Services says as of recent, more families across the country have been faced with difficult decisions similar to those that faced the Bingham family. Cynthia says while it was a hard decision to commit her life to raising her grandson, she has zero regrets.

"Best decision we've made," said Bingham. "Best thing we've ever done."