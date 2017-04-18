Springfield woman charged with drug death of Sebring man

A Springfield Township woman arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday is expected to be in court next week to answer charges including involuntary manslaughter and heroin trafficking.

Thirty-year-old Katrina Young-Walsh was secretly indicted Thursday by the Mahoning County Grand Jury in connection with the drug overdose death of a Sebring man.

Young-Walsh is charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin.

Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Ken Cardinal tells 21 News that in May 2015, Young-Walsh and 24-year-old Tommy Lee Johnson went to Youngstown where they purchased heroin.

Cardinal says Young-Walsh went home to Springfield Township and Johnson went home to Sebring where they each injected the heroin.

“Johnson died and Young-Walsh did not,” says Cardinal, who added that trafficking involves more than just the sale of of drugs if those involved benefit in some way.

The investigation was conducted by the Mahoning Valley Drug Task Force.

Young-Walsh is expected to remain in the county jail until her arraignment next Tuesday.