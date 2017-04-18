Penn State launches new research effort to help abused kids

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A new research program at Penn State is aiming to improve the health of neglected and abused kids and to test a new way to screen children for head injuries.

The university said Tuesday it will be establishing the Center for Healthy Children at its main campus.

The initiative is supported by nearly $8 million from the National Institutes for Health and more than $3 million from Penn State.

The program supplements the school's existing Child Maltreatment Solutions Network. The network will continue its efforts in education and outreach, while the new money will go purely for research.

Penn State says that along with trying to improve children's health, the center will also work to advocate changes to law and government policy and to expand research in the field.

