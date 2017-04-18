Lawrence-Mercer Athena winner announced - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lawrence-Mercer Athena winner announced

By Matt Stone, Reporter
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

The Athena Leadership Award is given to women who achieve professional excellence, contribute their time to helping others and help other women realize their leadership potential.

Tuesday night in New Castle, Jennifer Bell received the 2017 Lawrence-Mercer Athena award.

"I work for the First National Trust Company but I do a lot of community work, I give back to the community. I want to be able to do things and to help people," said Bell.

Bell serves on several boards including the Shenango valley Library, Women's Connect and the Leadership Shenango steering committee.

