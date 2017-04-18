Mercer moms learn life-saving CPR

The Sharon police officer who unexpectedly helped to deliver a baby girl last week is continuing to help people in the Mercer County area.

Officer Geoffrey Ballard taught an infant and child CPR course at the Buhl Club in Sharon Tuesday night.

"Mom to Mom" is a group of new mothers who meet at the Buhl Club twice a month.

They wanted to learn about CPR and how to react in an emergency situation.

"You don't know when you might need it. You could be at home around the dinner table or at a party. It could be your child or somebody else's. Officer Ballard told us it's actually the same for children, teenagers and adults so once you know it it's good on anybody," said Mom 2 Mom organizer, Cassie Nespor.

Mom 2 Mom is supported by the First Presbyterian Church of Sharon.

Officer Ballard helped deliver a baby last Friday because he responded to an emergency call and got there before other crews arrived.

It turns out the baby wasn't going to wait.