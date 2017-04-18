Beaver Police experiencing technical difficulties with emergency phone line

If you need to get a hold of Beaver Police in North Lima, police urge you to call the fire department or 911 because of technical difficulties with their emergency telephone line.

At 9:17 p.m. Tuesday, the department sent out a news release stating that the department is experiencing some technical difficulties with the emergency ten digit telephone line (330) 549-5338.

People need to call the fire department at (330) 549-2133 or 911 for emergencies.