Boil alert lifted for Girard neighborhood - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boil alert lifted for Girard neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
GIRARD, Ohio -

The Girard Water Department has lifted a boil alert for Crumlin Ave. between St. Clair and State Route 422.

The alert was issued Tuesday for house numbers from 23 to 89 Crumlin.

Public Service Director Jerry Lambert lifted the alert on Thursday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms