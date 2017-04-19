Closing arguments scheduled in trooper ambush trial - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Closing arguments scheduled in trooper ambush trial

Posted: Updated:
MILFORD, Pa. (AP) -

Jurors are scheduled to hear closing arguments Wednesday in the trial of a survivalist who allegedly ambushed two troopers at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks.

Prosecutors presented more than 500 exhibits that helped tie Eric Frein to the deadly attack in Blooming Grove.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin is seeking the death penalty against Frein, who's charged in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded a second trooper.

Frein spent 48 days on the loose before being captured in the Pocono Mountains.

The defense did not present any evidence or testimony at trial.

If jurors convict Frein of first-degree murder, they'll consider either death or life in prison without parole.

Prosecutors say Frein ambushed the troopers in hopes of sparking a revolution.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Doctors consider next treatment for McCain's brain tumor

    Doctors consider next treatment for McCain's brain tumor

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-07-21 14:51:13 GMT
    Sen. John McCain's tumor is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.More >>
    Sen. John McCain's tumor is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.More >>

  • GOP leaders plan Tuesday health vote, it's an uphill climb

    GOP leaders plan Tuesday health vote, it's an uphill climb

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:30 AM EDT2017-07-21 13:30:19 GMT
    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.More >>
    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.More >>

  • YPD warns drivers to avoid downtown during President Trump's visit

    YPD warns drivers to avoid downtown during President Trump's visit

    Friday, July 21 2017 9:02 AM EDT2017-07-21 13:02:02 GMT
    Downtown traffic is expected to be an issue for drivers when President Donald Trump visits Youngstown Tuesday.  The President is expected to speak at the Covelli Centre on Front Street at 7 p.m., but doors open even earlier at 4 p.m. WFMJ's print partner, The Vindicator, reports Police Chief Robin Lees is advising people to avoid driving downtown between 3 and 8 p.m. Lees, according to the The Vindicator, is warning people who don't have to be downtown Tuesday to stay awa...More >>
    Downtown traffic is expected to be an issue for drivers when President Donald Trump visits Youngstown Tuesday.  The President is expected to speak at the Covelli Centre on Front Street at 7 p.m., but doors open even earlier at 4 p.m. WFMJ's print partner, The Vindicator, reports Police Chief Robin Lees is advising people to avoid driving downtown between 3 and 8 p.m. Lees, according to the The Vindicator, is warning people who don't have to be downtown Tuesday to stay awa...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms