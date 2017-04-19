New Middletown Lions Club donation helping autistic child get se - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New Middletown Lions Club donation helping autistic child get service dog

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio -

The New Middletown Lions Club has donated $2,500 dollars to help a 12-year-old boy who deals every day with autism.

David Singleton is also affected with epilepsy, a heart defect and has had several eye surgeries.

The money will help David's family obtain a service dog to provide him with therapy and comfort. 

Mom Kristyn Singleton says she is thankful for everyone helping them as they continue trying to raise the $20,000 needed for the dog.

