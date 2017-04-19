CEO planning neighborhood schools in Youngstown

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip will lay out a restructuring plan for the school district this morning which is expected to include using more school buildings closer to student's homes.

Mohip spent weeks talking to teachers and parents to get their input on how to improve the school district.

One of the biggest changes Mohip is making centers on additional educational opportunities.

The district is going to transition from 6 buildings to 9 buildings which will all be pre-k through 8th grade.

Two high school buildings will remain with East and Chaney.

Chaney will shrink to include just 9th through 12th grade.

Rayen Early College, located inside Chaney, is expanding to include 4th through 8th grade.

Youngstown early college high school will continue to offer grades 9 through 12, but will move from YSU to the central office in January.

STEM foreign languages will now be offered as early as pre-k.

The pre-k through 8 grade buildings will also now have their own sports teams.

Students will go to the schools closest to their neighborhood and Mohip says kids will have a lot shorter bus trips to and from school.

An interactive map will be made available on the Youngstown schools website so parents can see which schools their children will be attending.