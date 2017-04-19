McDonald's order trips up Facebook slaying suspect - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's order trips up Facebook slaying suspect

Posted: Updated:

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press

Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of fries.

The man who police say shot a Cleveland retiree at random and posted video of the killing on Facebook was recognized by the drive-thru attendant of a McDonald's restaurant outside Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday morning.

The worker called 911, and state police gave chase.

It ended a few miles away when police bumped Stephens' car to get it to stop. Authorities say Stephens then shot and killed himself.

