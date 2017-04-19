Report: Valley air quality improves

A Negley woman was killed after an airborne deer crashed through her windshield Thursday night. Amy Stoneburner was riding in the passenger seat of her family's Pontiac Vibe when a deer flew through the car's windshield. According to the Trumbull County branch of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the deer was hit by a Toyota Camry traveling northbound on State Route 7. The way the deer was hit caused it to launch into the air and crash through the windshield of the Vibe that was ...More >>
The accused murderer, Nasser Hamad, will be back in the court room on Friday.More >>
Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.More >>
The Hamilton Little League team bested Canfield 5-4 in the winner's bracket final in the 12-year-old State Tournament in Maumee, Ohio.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Several hundred people have evacuated their homes in the small western Wisconsin community of Arcadia after heavy rain sent a creek over its banks.More >>
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude has rattled the Greek island of Crete, the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens reports.More >>
The US says a 4-month ban on laptops in the cabins of some planes heading for the US is over.More >>
A golden retriever has a baby deer in his mouth and he's doing something amazing.More >>
