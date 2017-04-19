Ramirez, Tomlin pace Indians past Twins, 11-4

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Jose Ramirez homered and drove in two runs and Josh Tomlin gave up three runs in six innings to lead the Cleveland Indians to an 11-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Francisco Lindor broke the game open with a two-run triple in the sixth and struggling slugger Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the Indians. Tomlin (1-2) allowed seven hits and struck out two after entering the game with an 18.47 ERA from his first two starts.

Phil Hughes (2-1) gave up six runs - four earned - and eight hits and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings for the Twins, who have lost six of their last eight. Miguel Sano hit his fourth homer of the year and Jason Castro had three hits for Minnesota.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.