H.S. baseball and softball scores

Updated:

H.S. Softball

Minerva 10 Salem 0

Hubbard 9 Mooney 0

Southington 7 Lordstown 0

Lisbon 2 Columbiana 11

Springfield 12 Crestview 2

South Range 2 Winfield West, VA 0

South Range 4 Sherman West,VA 1

Ursuline 2 Ocean City, NJ 1

Lakeview 14 Ashtabula Lakeside 1


H.S. Baseball

Poland 1 Fitch 0

Lowellville 6 Mineral Ridge 4

Western Reserve 2 McDonald 5

LaBrae 13 Liberty 0

Springfield 6 Crestview 7 | F9     

Lisbon 9 Columbiana 1

