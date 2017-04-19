Austintown and Liberty only remaining Chad Anthony restaurants - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The 'Salem to Go' location has been closed

Austintown and Liberty only remaining Chad Anthony restaurants

SALEM, Ohio -

Owners of the Chad Anthony's chain, which once operated out of four locations in the Valley, are now just running two restaurants.

Chad Anthony's announced on their Facebook page Wednesday that the Salem To Go location is now closed.

The posting gave no reason for the shut down, but thanked patrons for their support.

Co-owner Tim Merlin tells 21 News that the strictly take-out Salem location was designed as a “fun” experiment.

He said after eight or nine months in operation, they decided it wasn't working out, so decided to close.

The closure comes less than a month after the Boardman restaurant on Boardman-Canfield Road was abruptly shut down.

The chain still operates Chad Anthony's Italian Grill on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown and the Italian Grill and Pub on Belmont Avenue in Liberty.

Merlin says plans are still in the works to remodel the Austintown restaurant.

Earlier this month Merlin filed a report with the Austintown Police Department claiming that the restaurant never received $33,205.75 from its participation in promotional deals offered through Valley Deals 365 and My Valley Deals.

Merlin told police that his business should have received a share of the revenue from discount dinner coupons sold to customers through the promotions.

Instead, Merlin says the money was deposited into accounts associated with his former partner, with whom he severed business ties in January.

Although the name of the business partner had been redacted from the police report, a statement issued by Attorney Brian Kopp made it clear that Chad Scianna was that partner named by Merlin.

In the statement, Attorney Kopp claimed that Scianna and his partners had reached an agreement for the buyout of Chad Scianna’s interest in the restaurant chain.

"Instead of paying Chad the money due him, his former associates concocted this story for one reason and one reason only: to avoid paying my client money they owe him,” said Attorney Kopp.

Kopp says that as a consultant and owner, Chad Scianna was entitled to the money from the TV promotion as part of his compensation.

Police have not filed charges in connection with the complaint.

Chad Anthony's father, Ross Scianna, closed his Antone's Boardman Banquet Center last month after the bank took over ownership of the building.

Neither Chad Scianna or Chad Anthony's are associated with Antone's.

