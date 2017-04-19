Sen. Schiavoni gives up leadership spot to focus on race for gov - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sen. Schiavoni gives up leadership spot to focus on race for governor

Posted: Updated:
Sen. Joe Schiavoni Sen. Joe Schiavoni
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni is taking a serious step to focus on his bid for governor.

The Boardman Democrat announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his leadership position, effective next week, to concentrate on his gubernatorial campaign.

Schiavoni told 21 News in February that he intended to seek the spot now held by Republican John Kasich.

His announcement came after Valley congressman Tim Ryan revealed that he would not be seeking the state's top post.

As Minority Leader, Schiavoni has held the spot as Ohio's highest-ranking Democrat since December 2013.

Senator Schiavoni will continue to represent the 33rd Senate District while he campaigns.

The members of the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus unanimously elected Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights to take over as Minority Leader on April 26th, the date of the next Senate session.

Senator Yuko represents the 25th Senate District, which includes the eastern portion of Cuyahoga County and part of Lake County.

Yuko spent 25 years as a union organizer before he joined the General Assembly, first as a member of the House of Representatives in 2005 and then as a Senator in 2015.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:02:07 GMT
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>

  • New Castle standoff leads to arrest

    New Castle standoff leads to arrest

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:02:06 GMT

    Friday evening, New Castle Police arrested a suspect for armed robbery at the Dollar General. 

    More >>

    Friday evening, New Castle Police arrested a suspect for armed robbery at the Dollar General. 

    More >>

  • Youngstown building fire could be arson

    Youngstown building fire could be arson

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:08:25 GMT

    Youngstown's Arson Investigator is trying to determine what caused a second floor classroom of an old school building to catch on fire. Firefighters were called out to the large school building just after 6 this morning on Poland Avenue and worked for several hours to put out the blaze at what was once known as the "Word of Grace" Church. Investigators say the damage was extensive and they've sent samples to a lab to test and see if the fire was intentionally set. Youngst...

    More >>

    Youngstown's Arson Investigator is trying to determine what caused a second floor classroom of an old school building to catch on fire. Firefighters were called out to the large school building just after 6 this morning on Poland Avenue and worked for several hours to put out the blaze at what was once known as the "Word of Grace" Church. Investigators say the damage was extensive and they've sent samples to a lab to test and see if the fire was intentionally set. Youngst...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms