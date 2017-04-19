Sen. Schiavoni gives up leadership spot to focus on race for governor

Friday evening, New Castle Police arrested a suspect for armed robbery at the Dollar General.More >>
Friday evening, New Castle Police arrested a suspect for armed robbery at the Dollar General.More >>
Youngstown's Arson Investigator is trying to determine what caused a second floor classroom of an old school building to catch on fire. Firefighters were called out to the large school building just after 6 this morning on Poland Avenue and worked for several hours to put out the blaze at what was once known as the "Word of Grace" Church. Investigators say the damage was extensive and they've sent samples to a lab to test and see if the fire was intentionally set. Youngst...More >>
An update to a story on a Youngstown murder investigation. Two men already in prison for a robbery spree in the Columbus area have been indicted for the November 2016 murder and robbery of Joshua Beasley of Masury on McCartney Road. David Madumelu and Daniel Kitchen are now also charged with the attempted aggravated murder of two female witnesses in Youngstown back in 2016. Youngstown Police Lieutenant Doug Bobovnyik tells 21 News says, "From what we learned there wasno reason...More >>
The Canfield 12-year-old baseball team has a rematch with Hamilton for the state championship and a berth in the regional tournament in Indianapolis.More >>
Gregory Polanco homered, Chris Stewart added three hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a four-game sweep of the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory on Thursday.More >>
The Hamilton Little League team bested Canfield 5-4 in the winner's bracket final in the 12-year-old State Tournament in Maumee, Ohio.More >>
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco...More >>
Francisco Cervelli and Josh Harrison homered during a sixth-inning rally and the streaking Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed outfielder Starling Marte back with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.More >>
Simeon Lucas delivered in a big way for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Monday night at Eastwood Field.More >>
Several hundred people have evacuated their homes in the small western Wisconsin community of Arcadia after heavy rain sent a creek over its banks.More >>
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude has rattled the Greek island of Crete, the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens reports.More >>
The US says a 4-month ban on laptops in the cabins of some planes heading for the US is over.More >>
A golden retriever has a baby deer in his mouth and he's doing something amazing.More >>
