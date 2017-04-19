Sen. Schiavoni gives up leadership spot to focus on race for governor

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni is taking a serious step to focus on his bid for governor.

The Boardman Democrat announced on Wednesday that he is resigning his leadership position, effective next week, to concentrate on his gubernatorial campaign.

Schiavoni told 21 News in February that he intended to seek the spot now held by Republican John Kasich.

His announcement came after Valley congressman Tim Ryan revealed that he would not be seeking the state's top post.

As Minority Leader, Schiavoni has held the spot as Ohio's highest-ranking Democrat since December 2013.

Senator Schiavoni will continue to represent the 33rd Senate District while he campaigns.

The members of the Ohio Senate Democratic Caucus unanimously elected Kenny Yuko of Richmond Heights to take over as Minority Leader on April 26th, the date of the next Senate session.

Senator Yuko represents the 25th Senate District, which includes the eastern portion of Cuyahoga County and part of Lake County.

Yuko spent 25 years as a union organizer before he joined the General Assembly, first as a member of the House of Representatives in 2005 and then as a Senator in 2015.