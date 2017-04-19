Trumbull Sheriff: Major drug dealers target of revamped task for - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull Sheriff: Major drug dealers target of revamped task force

Posted: Updated:
By Malaynia Spiva, Multi Media Journalist
Connect
TAG Commander, Tony Villanueva TAG Commander, Tony Villanueva
WARREN, Ohio -

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe is counting on new leadership and tactics to tackle the seemingly endless growth of the sometimes deadly opiate epidemic.

Sheriff Monroe announced changes that are coming on May 1 to the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force, which investigates drug traffickers, gangs, firearm traffickers, and Homeland Security issues.

Monroe says they have taken look at drug units across the state and what they are doing is failing in the fight against drugs.

TAG's primary mission will be to attack major drug dealers, expedite prosecution, and beef up the force by encouraging all city police departments in Trumbull and Ashtabula Counties to work together.

Monroe says  participating agencies will be asked to follow a protocol designed to stop to the increasing numbers of drug users and overdoses in these counties.

Leading the effort will be he newly appointed TAG Commander Tony Villanueva, who is replacing Jeff Orr after 20 years of service.

"This change is due to a difference in philosophies and the direction we want our drug unit to head." says Sheriff Monroe who told 21 News that Orr is retiring from the top post.

Villanueva is currently a detective for the Howland Police Department where he has served for 9 years. "He's young, aggressive and he's the type of guy that will lead from the front." says Monroe.

The Sheriff is also encouraging members of the community to take action by reporting any activity that may look like drug activity by calling TAG's anonymous hotline (330) 675-7890.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:02:07 GMT
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>

  • New Castle standoff leads to arrest

    New Castle standoff leads to arrest

    Friday, July 21 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-07-22 00:02:06 GMT

    Friday evening, New Castle Police arrested a suspect for armed robbery at the Dollar General. 

    More >>

    Friday evening, New Castle Police arrested a suspect for armed robbery at the Dollar General. 

    More >>

  • Youngstown building fire could be arson

    Youngstown building fire could be arson

    Friday, July 21 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-07-21 23:08:25 GMT

    Youngstown's Arson Investigator is trying to determine what caused a second floor classroom of an old school building to catch on fire. Firefighters were called out to the large school building just after 6 this morning on Poland Avenue and worked for several hours to put out the blaze at what was once known as the "Word of Grace" Church. Investigators say the damage was extensive and they've sent samples to a lab to test and see if the fire was intentionally set. Youngst...

    More >>

    Youngstown's Arson Investigator is trying to determine what caused a second floor classroom of an old school building to catch on fire. Firefighters were called out to the large school building just after 6 this morning on Poland Avenue and worked for several hours to put out the blaze at what was once known as the "Word of Grace" Church. Investigators say the damage was extensive and they've sent samples to a lab to test and see if the fire was intentionally set. Youngst...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms