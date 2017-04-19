Trumbull Sheriff: Major drug dealers target of revamped task force

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe is counting on new leadership and tactics to tackle the seemingly endless growth of the sometimes deadly opiate epidemic.

Sheriff Monroe announced changes that are coming on May 1 to the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force, which investigates drug traffickers, gangs, firearm traffickers, and Homeland Security issues.

Monroe says they have taken look at drug units across the state and what they are doing is failing in the fight against drugs.

TAG's primary mission will be to attack major drug dealers, expedite prosecution, and beef up the force by encouraging all city police departments in Trumbull and Ashtabula Counties to work together.

Monroe says participating agencies will be asked to follow a protocol designed to stop to the increasing numbers of drug users and overdoses in these counties.

Leading the effort will be he newly appointed TAG Commander Tony Villanueva, who is replacing Jeff Orr after 20 years of service.

"This change is due to a difference in philosophies and the direction we want our drug unit to head." says Sheriff Monroe who told 21 News that Orr is retiring from the top post.

Villanueva is currently a detective for the Howland Police Department where he has served for 9 years. "He's young, aggressive and he's the type of guy that will lead from the front." says Monroe.

The Sheriff is also encouraging members of the community to take action by reporting any activity that may look like drug activity by calling TAG's anonymous hotline (330) 675-7890.