Garrettsville man cited after fiery crash on Route 82 in Bazetta Township

A fiery crash severely injured a 45-year-old Garrettsville man and snarled traffic nearly an hour along Route 82 in Bazetta Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation shut down the eastbound lanes of route 82 between Elm Rd. and E. Market Street shortly after the 3:30 p.m. after a pickup truck driven by Mark Meadows went off the road, struck a tree and and caught fire.

First responders rescued Meadows who was trapped in his burning pickup truck.

Traffic was restored after a medical helicopter transported Meadows to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

A preliminary investigation by state troopers indicates that some type of mechanical failure may be responsible for the accident.

However, Meadows was cited for driving under suspension and found to be operating while impaired. This is Meadows 10th OVI violation and felony OVI charges will be formally filed in the morning.