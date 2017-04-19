Great Groceries: Pea Orzo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Great Groceries: Pea Orzo

Pea Orzo

8 oz. orzo pasta 
2 Tbsp. minced shallots
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 1/2 cups frozen peas
1 cup snow peas, chopped
1/4 cup chopped mint
1/4 cup chopped chives
1/4 cup chopped parsley
1/2 cup sliced toasted almonds
2 tsp. lemon zest

Prepare pasta according to package directions. Whisk together shallots, olive oil, mustard, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Toss together cooked pasta and shallot mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for 24 hours.

Toss pasta, peas, snow peas, mint, chives, parsley, almonds and lemon zest.

