Great Groceries: Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wraps

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wraps

1 Tbsp. olive oil
2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips
1/2 tsp. seasoned salt
1/4 freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
2/3 cup chopped pineapple
1/4 red onion, chopped
1/2 (12 oz.) jar roasted red peppers, drained and chopped
1 romaine heart, chopped
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
5 tortillas


Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 7 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and golden brown. Remove pan from heat. Add barbecue sauce and toss chicken to coat.

Place a tortilla on a plate. Layer with a spoonful of chicken, cheese, pineapple, onion, peppers, romaine and cilantro. Roll, burrito style and secure with a toothpick.

