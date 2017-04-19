Great Groceries: Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wraps

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Wraps

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips

1/2 tsp. seasoned salt

1/4 freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

2/3 cup chopped pineapple

1/4 red onion, chopped

1/2 (12 oz.) jar roasted red peppers, drained and chopped

1 romaine heart, chopped

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

5 tortillas



Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 7 minutes, until chicken is cooked through and golden brown. Remove pan from heat. Add barbecue sauce and toss chicken to coat.

Place a tortilla on a plate. Layer with a spoonful of chicken, cheese, pineapple, onion, peppers, romaine and cilantro. Roll, burrito style and secure with a toothpick.