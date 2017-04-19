Warren police pursuit ends in Portage County

A Warren man is in jail on charges filed after a hit and run accident that resulted in a police pursuit from the city of Warren to Portage County.

Police say they began following 55-year old Jeffrey Gates on Tuesday afternoon when a witness reported that a Chevy Cavalier was involved in a hit and run accident on Youngstown Road, east of Warren.

Officers say the suspect's car sideswiped another Cavalier at a red light.

Police say the car went through several red lights which continued along South Street and eventually out of the city to West Market Street, to Diehl South Road, and to Route 5 where State Troopers took over the chase.

Over concerns for public safety, the Ohio State Highway Patrol ended the chase near the Portage County Line.

However, troopers say the engine on Gates' car overheated along Route 44. That's where Gates was arrested and charged with DUI and failing to obey police.

Other charges could be filed.