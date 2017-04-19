One section of Route 46 opens in Canfield, another section close - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One section of Route 46 opens in Canfield, another section closes

CANFIELD, Ohio -

After a one-month detour, drivers can once again use State Route 46 just north of Western Reserve Road in Canfield.

Now drivers who want to use Route 46 south of Western Reserve face a month long detour.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has finished replacing a culvert north of Western Reserve.

Now culvert replacement work begins on the stretch of 46 south of Western Reserve.

The road is expected to be closed until late May.

The detour will be U.S. Route 62 to state Route 165.

The work is part of a $2.4 million project to resurface state Route 46 between the Columbiana County line and the southern Canfield city limit.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by early September.

