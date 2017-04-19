Wolf to sign temporary fix for unemployment comp system - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wolf to sign temporary fix for unemployment comp system

HARRISBURG (AP) -

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will sign legislation to flush $15 million into a chaotic state unemployment compensation system that's forcing the jobless to wait longer to get benefits checks.

Wolf's office warned Wednesday, however, that a long-term funding solution is still required. The Senate passed the bill 41-8, a day after the House overwhelmingly approved it.

The money is designed to last until next year. Wolf's office couldn't immediately say how many people will be hired or how soon they'll start working.

The state laid off 499 workers in December after the Senate's Republican majority blocked a $57.5 million funding bill over concerns the money was propping up an inefficient system.

Wolf's administration sued IBM last month over a costly and failed effort dating back to 2006 to upgrade software to process unemployment claims.

