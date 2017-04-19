Niles financial recovery plan rejected by oversight commission

Niles latest plan to get out of fiscal emergency has been rejected by the committee appointed to oversee their spending.

The chairman of the fiscal commission says that this is the first time a Niles recovery plan has been rejected since he took the position nearly two years ago.

The vote by the commission came just 24 hours after Niles City Council narrowly passed the plan in a vote of 4-2. The plan was then placed before the fiscal commission for final approval. The commission rejected the plan in a vote of 4-3.

"I promise you, we will not get out of fiscal emergency with this plan as it is right now," said Commission Member John Davis.

The under lying reason for the rejection is, what's expected to be, a large price tag to make repairs to several city buildings. An architect is in the process now of reviewing 14 city buildings and compiling a list of priorities and their costs.

"The facilities commission has already established this building alone, one of 14 buildings, could run up as high as $1 million to put it into a working condition," said Davis. "The numbers are real but, their bogus they're not going to last."

"To vote on this (when) in another month or two we're going to get another one, I agree with my colleague Mr. (Ryan) McNaughton that said, 'You know what, we need some long range vision and planning here," said Council President and Commission Member Robert Merino.

The plan will now go back into the hands of the mayor and his administration who have been ordered to rework it once more details are known. It's not clear yet when that will be. But, the commission is ordering that the plan be in their hands at least five days prior to their next vote. The five-day time line was established after Davis raised concerns that he had not received the latest plan until Tuesday morning, one day before voting.

Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia did not want to comment on the matter. He would only say, "I'm not very happy about it."

