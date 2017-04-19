Niles financial recovery plan rejected by oversight commission - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Niles financial recovery plan rejected by oversight commission

Posted: Updated:
By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
Connect
NILES, Ohio -

Niles latest plan to get out of fiscal emergency has been rejected by the committee appointed to oversee their spending.

The chairman of the fiscal commission says that this is the first time a Niles recovery plan has been rejected since he took the position nearly two years ago.

The vote by the commission came just 24 hours after Niles City Council narrowly passed the plan in a vote of 4-2. The plan was then placed before the fiscal commission for final approval. The commission rejected the plan in a vote of 4-3.

RELATED STORY: 

Niles Council approves latest financial recovery plan

"I promise you, we will not get out of fiscal emergency with this plan as it is right now," said Commission Member John Davis.

The under lying reason for the rejection is, what's expected to be,  a large price tag to make repairs to several city buildings. An architect is in the process now of reviewing 14 city buildings and compiling a list of priorities and their costs.

RELATED STORIES:

Cost estimate to repair police, fire building expected today

Mayor: Niles can't afford $1 million building repair price tag

"The facilities commission has already established this building alone, one of 14 buildings, could run up as high as $1 million  to put it into a working condition," said Davis. "The numbers are real but, their bogus they're not going to last."

"To vote on this (when) in another month or two we're going to get another one, I agree with my colleague Mr. (Ryan) McNaughton that said, 'You know what, we need some long range vision and planning here," said Council President and Commission Member Robert Merino.

The plan will now go back into the hands of the mayor and his administration who have been ordered to rework it once more details are known. It's not clear yet when that will be. But, the commission is ordering that the plan be in their hands at least five days prior to their next vote. The five-day time line was established after Davis raised concerns that he had not received the latest plan until Tuesday morning, one day before voting.

Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia did not want to comment on the matter. He would only say, "I'm not very happy about it."
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Horses jump for a good cause

    Horses jump for a good cause

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:34:13 GMT
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>

  • Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Saturday, July 22 2017 2:33 AM EDT2017-07-22 06:33:08 GMT
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>

  • Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms