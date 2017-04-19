Youngstown plans summer construction on Federal and Market Streets

The City of Youngstown is planning some construction projects on downtown streets.

City council approved a $400,000 project to resurface portions of Federal and Market Streets.

The city is receiving federal funding to cover most of the $400,000 price tag. The city will foot the bill for the remaining $80,000.

Federal Street will shut down from Walnut Avenue to Phelps Street and Market Street will be closed from Commerce to Front Street during the project.

"We are going to shut the roads down while paving them just because of the fact of the parking spaces. It's going to require a lot of maneuvering and I think it is best to just get it done instead of dragging the project on for several months. Let the contractor get in there and get it done," stated Charles Shasho, Director of Public Works.

The project will start after the Italian Fest sometime in August.

The city is working to schedule the project around downtown events.

