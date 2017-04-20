Campbell imposes new dog tethering rules - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Campbell imposes new dog tethering rules

Posted: Updated:
CAMPBELL, Ohio -

Campbell City Council has unanimously approved new animal ordinance that restricts the tethering of dogs in the city.

The rule prohibits the tethering of dogs during heat or cold weather advisories or during severe weather warnings.

There are also restrictions on the type and length of tethers.

First offenders will be charged with a minor misdemeanor.

A second offense brings a misdemeanor of the 4th degree.

A misdemeanor of the 1st degree will result from a the third or any subsequent offense.

The ordinance was championed by animal activists after a dog froze to death outside a Campbell home.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Horses jump for a good cause

    Horses jump for a good cause

    Friday, July 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-07-22 03:34:13 GMT
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>
    18 riders of all ages and from all over made their way to Canfield Firday night. The 2nd Annual Twilight Jumpers Horse show was held at Buckeye Horse Park. It raises money for Canter Ohio. It's a volunteer organization working to  provide retiring thoroughbred racehorses with opportunities for new careers by helping to place, rehabilitate, and retrain them.  The riders and horses took on the course filled with jumps.  They had to clear each jump standing at about 3 fee...More >>

  • Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Spicer exits as Trump shakes up his beleaguered press team

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:14 AM EDT2017-07-22 07:14:15 GMT
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>
    New York financier Anthony Scaramucci is under consideration to join the Trump administration as communications director.More >>

  • Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Emergency surcharge on the horizon for Youngstown Thermal customers

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>

    Bills will be going up for customers of Youngstown Thermal to keep the heating and cooling business afloat. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) directed its staff and the company to come up with an emergency surcharge plan to be able to meet payroll. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms