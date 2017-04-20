Campbell imposes new dog tethering rules

Campbell City Council has unanimously approved new animal ordinance that restricts the tethering of dogs in the city.

The rule prohibits the tethering of dogs during heat or cold weather advisories or during severe weather warnings.

There are also restrictions on the type and length of tethers.

First offenders will be charged with a minor misdemeanor.

A second offense brings a misdemeanor of the 4th degree.

A misdemeanor of the 1st degree will result from a the third or any subsequent offense.

The ordinance was championed by animal activists after a dog froze to death outside a Campbell home.