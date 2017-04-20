Board to consider misconduct allegations against McNally, Sciortino and Yavorcik

Youngstown Mayor John McNally and two co-conspirators convicted in the the Oakhill corruption investigation are among 20 cases that the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has certified for formal disciplinary proceedings.

The board will consider possible disciplinary measures as it considers allegations of misconduct leveled against McNally, former Mahoning County Auditor Michael Sciortino, and attorney Martin Yavorcik.

The three, none of whom are currently practicing law, were convicted of taking part in a plot to hinder efforts by Mahoning County to purchase what became known as the Oakhill Renaissance Place and subsequently tried to cover up the criminal activity.

Mayor McNally, who is seeking rel-election, pleaded guilty to falsification and attempted unlawful use of a telecommunications device.

The crimes occurred when McNally was a Mahoning County Commissioner.

Sciortino pleaded guilty to falsification, soliciting improper compensation, and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

In a separate case, Sciortino was convicted for his use ofcounty-owned computers for political and personal business.

Unlike McNally and Sciortino, attorney Martin Yavorcik did not agree to a plea in the Oakhill case.

A jury convicted him of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity conspiracy bribery, tampering with evidence, and money laundering.

Yavorcik's appeal of his conviction is currently being considered by a three judge panel in Cleveland.

The three men have been asked file responses to the complaints with the board of conduct.

Once an answer is received, the case will be assigned to a three-member hearing panel of the Board, and the hearing panel will conduct further proceedings.

If an answer is not filed, the Supreme Court may suspend that attorney's license to practice law.

Typically, a public hearing is scheduled within four to six months after the case is assigned to a hearing panel.

If the board finds that an attorney has engaged in professional misconduct, the board will file a report with the Court that includes a recommended sanction.

The Court is responsible for reviewing the board report and case record and imposing discipline.

The complaints against McNally, Sciortino and Yavorcik may be viewed here