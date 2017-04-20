Sex offender arrested after being seen at Boardman school

A registered sex offender is scheduled to appear in court this evening after witnesses tell police he was spotted on school property in Boardman.

Township police arrested James Allen, 36, of Youngstown, on Market Street Tuesday morning.

Shortly before his arrest, the school resource officer at Center Intermediate School reported that Allen had been on school property where he asked a teacher for money for bus fare.

Police say when they arrested Allen, he had money and a bus pass.

According to court records, Allen is still on probation after serving jail time for an attempted robbery conviction in Trumbull County and another conviction for soliciting sex from a 14-year-old child in Cuyahoga County.

As part of his sentence declaring Allen as a tier one sex offender, the resident of Youngstown's West Side is required to register his address each year until 2028.

Allen is charged with criminal trespass and soliciting without a permit.

He was booked into the Mahoning County jail to await arraignment.