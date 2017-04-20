Softball: Wright State vs. YSU

Senior Brittney Moffatt went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead the Youngstown State softball team to 7-4 victory and a season series sweep over Wright State on Wednesday afternoon at the YSU Softball Field.

With the win the Penguins improve to 20-24 overall and 8-7 in the Horizon League while the Raiders fall to 14-24 overall and 9-6 in the league.

Moffatt tied the game in the bottom of the first with a single to center field, and gave the Penguins the lead with a two-run single to right field. Senior Maria Lacatena followed with a single to left to extend the Penguins lead to 4-1 after two innings.

Freshman Maddi Lusk, who picked up her first career save, drilled a two-out double down the left-field line that scored senior Sarah Dowd from first and pushed the Penguins lead to 5-1 through four innings.

After Wright State cut the lead to 5-3 with two runs in the top of the fifth, senior Alexandria Gibson led off the frame with a solo home run to left field and Moffatt bases-loaded ground out plated pinch-runner Alexa Schmidt to take a 7-3 lead.

Wright State added a run in the top of sixth inning.

Sophomore Paige Geanangel was solid in the circle going six innings and scattering seven hits to pick up her fourth victory. Lusk came on in the seventh to get the save.

Youngstown State plays Green Bay in a three-game series, April 22-23, in Green Bay, Wis. First pitch for Saturday's doubleheader is at 2 p.m. ET.

Source: Youngstown State University