Baseball: Bowling Green vs. YSU

Kyle Benyo hit a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Youngstown State baseball team a dramatic 6-5 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday at Eastwood Field.

With the Penguins down 5-4 heading into their final at bat, Evan Cheng led off the bottom of the ninth with a high-chopping infield single up the middle. Two batters later, Benyo hit the first pitch of his at bat over the wall in left center to give YSU its first walk-off victory of the season.

It was the Penguins' first win on a walk-off home run since Eric Marzec beat UIC with a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning on April 11, 2008.

Benyo, a sophomore outfielder from Austintown, Ohio, also had a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning that gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead. YSU added a run on an error in the fifth to go up 3-0.

Bowling Green scored all five of its runs off the YSU bullpen, starting with two runs on a pair of infield singles in the top of the sixth that cut the margin to 3-2. Trey Bridis led off the bottom of the sixth with his fourth home run of the season to put the Penguins up by two.

The Falcons took the lead in the eighth as Greg Basalyga hit a solo homer, Derek Drewes hit an RBI single and Nick Glanzman beat out a double play ball for an RBI fielder's choice.

Before Cheng's infield single to start the bottom of the ninth, Bowling Green had retired nine straight YSU batters after allowing the home run to Bridis back in the sixth. Web Charles came in to pinch run for Cheng, but he only needed to trot around the bases on Benyo's seventh blast of the season.

Youngstown State starter Jesse Slinger left with a three-run lead after holding the Falcons scoreless on three hits over five innings of work. Joe King got the final five outs on the mound for the Penguins to earn his second win in relief of the season.

YSU will host a Horizon League doubleheader on Friday against UIC at noon.

Source: Youngstown State University