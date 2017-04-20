Ohio Attorney General open to using rainy day fund to fight opioid epidemic

Ohio is at the center of the country's opioid epidemic. Each day, lives are being claimed by the crisis.

For months, democrats have urged Governor John Kasich to tap into rainy day funds to help in the fight. However, he has yet to do so.

At a journalism conference on Wednesday, Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine indicated he would be open to using those funds if elected governor.

"I think we are in a crisis in the state of Ohio and not only are we losing 10, 12, 14 people every single day, it's impacted all aspects of society," said Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine.