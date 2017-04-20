Greenwood Chevrolet certified as General Motors Green Dealer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Greenwood Chevrolet certified as General Motors Green Dealer

By Kate Keller, Healthy Living Reporter
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Greenwood Chevrolet has been recognized for its eco-friendly efforts.  General Motors certified Greenwood Chevrolet's dealerships in Hubbard and Austintown as green dealers.  

According to GM, Greenwood Chevrolet has a proven track records when it comes to recycling, conserving water, reducing energy and using renewable energy.

Greenwood Chevrolet's dealerships are the first ones within northeast Ohio to be recognized green dealerships.

