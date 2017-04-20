A thousand runners expected for Youngstown's inaugural marathon

The city of Youngstown will hosts its first marathon this summer. One thousand runners are expected to filter into the city for the race, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 4th.

The Chemical Bank and Braking Point Recovery Center Youngstown Marathon plans to welcome people from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, as well as professional runners from across the country. In addition to a full marathon, the Youngstown Marathon will offer a half marathon, 5K and kids race.

Registration for the full and half marathon closes on Saturday, June 3. Runners can register for the 5K the morning of the race. Maps of the races can be found here.

On Saturday, the Youngstown Marathon will host a health and fitness expo at the downtown YMCA.