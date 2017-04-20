Engineer: Emergency road closure in Farmington - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Engineer: Emergency road closure in Farmington

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
FARMINGTON TWP, Ohio -

Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced an emergency road closure in Farmington Township on Thursday.

Housel Craft Road is closed immediately between State Route 534 and Stroup Hickox Road.

According to a news release, the road is shut down for an emergency culvert replacement.

The road will be closed through Friday, April 28.

The recommended detour is north on State Route 534, east on State Route 88, and south on Stroup Hickox Road.

