Wrongful death suit filed by family of victim killed in Austintown crash

A trucking company, one of its drivers and an insurance company are named as defendants in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a Boardman man killed in an accident on Interstate 80 in Austintown.

The father of Donald Stephenson III filed the suit in U.S. District Court seeking damages in excess of $75,000.

According to the suit, Stephenson died after a semi-truck ran into his car while the truck was changing lanes on eastbound I-80 on November 7, 2015.

The truck driver, Israel Chamizo of Florida, was convicted of vehicular manslaughter and received a 90 day suspended jail sentence with 12 months probation. His operator's license was suspended for one year.

Named as defendants in the suit are Chamizo, trucking company Richard Logistics of Miami, and Allstate Insurance, which according to the suit, had an uninsured motorists policy with the victim.