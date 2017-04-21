Annual 'Taste of Struthers' event draws hundreds

More than 500 people sampled the delights of 15 culinary vendors at this year's "Taste of Struthers" event at St. Nicholas Hall.

The Struthers Rotary Community Corps organized Thursday night's fundraiser.

Local restaurants and food vendors showed-off their favorite dishes to members of the community.

The money raised from the event and raffles will help provide scholarships to local students and help support initiatives like the Shop with a Cop program.